Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.82 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $44.86 million and $2.82 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,816.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

