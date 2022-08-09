MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
MGIC Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About MGIC Investment
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
