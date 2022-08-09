MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.52 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 158.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $76,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 443.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 257,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 108,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

