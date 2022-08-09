MicroBitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $246,544.51 and approximately $17.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001526 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00159716 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056058 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007121 BTC.
About MicroBitcoin
MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.
