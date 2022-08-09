Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 1st

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

