Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

