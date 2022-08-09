Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.04). 2,070,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,468,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.34.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

