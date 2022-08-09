MILC Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236,772.00 (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded 83.2% higher against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $236,772.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

MILC Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MILC Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MILC Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

