MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Tops $22.79 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and $1,137.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00009100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00227521 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00501898 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,855,765 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

