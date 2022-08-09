Minter Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,629.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1,629.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,045,534,533 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.