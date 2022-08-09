Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010121 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00238416 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.