Mizuho Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after buying an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after buying an additional 237,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

