Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Model N Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 82,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,383. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

