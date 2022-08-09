Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,508. The company has a market cap of $816.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 899,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 272,505 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 827,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 145,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

