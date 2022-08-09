monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $175.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNDY. Tigress Financial cut their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.18.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.