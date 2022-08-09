monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.
monday.com Trading Up 17.8 %
NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.03. monday.com has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $450.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in monday.com by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.