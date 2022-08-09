monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

monday.com Trading Up 17.8 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.03. monday.com has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in monday.com by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com Company Profile

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.73.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

