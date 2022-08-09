Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,451,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $312.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.