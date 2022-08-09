Morpheus Labs (MITX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,868.00

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $36,868.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

