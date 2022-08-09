MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

MorphoSys Trading Up 4.1 %

MOR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

