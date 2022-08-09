MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.79. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,034 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The firm has a market cap of $794.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

