Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Movado Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MOV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.84. 74,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

