Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Movado Group Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:MOV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.84. 74,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $48.66.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.
