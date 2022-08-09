MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $500.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.25.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

