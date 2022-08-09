MultiVAC Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $672,642.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00128769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063107 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC (CRYPTO:MTV) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

