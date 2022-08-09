Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,629 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

