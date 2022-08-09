Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 11,189 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.