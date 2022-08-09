Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 116.03. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

