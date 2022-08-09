MVL Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $111.06 million and $1.76 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00129019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063710 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

