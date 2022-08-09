Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.33. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

