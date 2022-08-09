NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $644.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 298,092 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.