Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $936.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.