Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $36,500.41 and approximately $3,027.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,214,199 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.