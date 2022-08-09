Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.4 %

NATH traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 18,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,185. The firm has a market cap of $231.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $72.30.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

About Nathan’s Famous

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

