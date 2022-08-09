National Bank Financial Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Target Price to C$64.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDIFF remained flat at $35.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

