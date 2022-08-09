National Bankshares Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Target Price to C$8.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CARE stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.72. 28,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.73. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

