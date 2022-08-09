National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 3,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,322. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

