Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 6,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,424. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. Semtech has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

