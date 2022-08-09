Needham & Company LLC Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $50.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Fiverr International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

