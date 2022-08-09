Needham & Company LLC Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $62.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.92.

QTWO stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

