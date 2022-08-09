Needham & Company LLC Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $62.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.92.
QTWO stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
