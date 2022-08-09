NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.71. 22,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,792,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
NeoGenomics Stock Up 12.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.