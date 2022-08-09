NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.71. 22,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,792,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

