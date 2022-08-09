Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $156.13 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

