Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 60,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average is $275.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

