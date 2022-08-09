Netrum (NTR) Achieves Market Cap of $39,530.98

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Netrum has a total market cap of $39,530.98 and $67.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Netrum has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00255145 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Netrum Profile
Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
