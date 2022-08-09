Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,089. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

