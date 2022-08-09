Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 29,292 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

