Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.5 %

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 806,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,132,296. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

