Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

MDY stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,490. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

