Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. 3,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.