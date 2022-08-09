Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.51. 13,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.