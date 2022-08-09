New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

