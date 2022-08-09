New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

